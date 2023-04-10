Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of ADM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 579,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

