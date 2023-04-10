Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $370.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,303. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

