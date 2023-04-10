Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 73,554 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $71.49. 5,702,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,716,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.