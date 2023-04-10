Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.34.

WMT opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

