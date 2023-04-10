Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

