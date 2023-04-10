WD Rutherford LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.12. 2,072,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

