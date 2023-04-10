WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.14. 445,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

