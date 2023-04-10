WD Rutherford LLC Sells 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,181. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

