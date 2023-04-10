WD Rutherford LLC Sells 270 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.73. 573,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,088. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -439.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

