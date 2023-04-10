WD Rutherford LLC Sells 665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.45. The company had a trading volume of 755,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
