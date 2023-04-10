West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,451. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.