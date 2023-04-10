West Bancorporation Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 511,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

