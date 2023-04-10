Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

