Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

WAL stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

