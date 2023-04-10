Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $1,735,125.32 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $235.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

