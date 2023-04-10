Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $1,735,125.32 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $235.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.
About Workday
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.