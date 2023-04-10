World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.25 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $67.25 million and $760,314.03 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,681,180 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

