Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Price Performance
XPER stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Xperi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
