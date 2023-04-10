Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

XPER stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Xperi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

