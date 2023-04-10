Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.64. 33,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 263,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

DAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 16.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 34.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

