Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

ZBH traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.06. 175,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.