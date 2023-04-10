ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $23.11

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $22.60. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 102,765 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

