11,489 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,885. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.