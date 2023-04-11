1,272 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

