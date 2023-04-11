250,000 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.05% of Canopy Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,676,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $774.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

