2,990 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

