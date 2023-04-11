3,437 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

PGR traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 773,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,743. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $149.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.