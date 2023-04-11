35,445 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $509,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JMBS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 27,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.