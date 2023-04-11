508 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Humana makes up 4.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.20 and its 200-day moving average is $509.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.