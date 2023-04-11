842 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 176,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

