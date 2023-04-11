8,553 Shares in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 7,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

