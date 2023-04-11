A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Purchases 3,874 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,873.62 ($24,611.29).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,910 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,901.90 ($24,646.32).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($187.24).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON:BAG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.29). The stock had a trading volume of 110,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,487. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.50. The company has a market capitalization of £569.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

