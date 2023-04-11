Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,403. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

