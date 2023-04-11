Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 1,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Accor Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

