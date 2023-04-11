AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

