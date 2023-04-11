Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

ATVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. 303,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.