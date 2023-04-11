ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 1,090,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,446,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.