aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.35 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $185.35 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004510 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001493 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.