Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $775,871.98 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $775,871.98 and approximately $27,793.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00038137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.