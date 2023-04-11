Aion Trading 6% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Aion has a total market cap of $770,851.69 and approximately $27,698.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00140394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.