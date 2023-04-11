Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $37,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,479,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALG traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.28. 3,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,681. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

