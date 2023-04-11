Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 0.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 850,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,353. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

