Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $59.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00060165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,746,903 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,818,383 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

