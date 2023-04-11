Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $146.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

