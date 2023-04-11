Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $146.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.