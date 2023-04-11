Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

