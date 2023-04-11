Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $119.10 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $119.10 million and $1.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.