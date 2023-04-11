Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Seneca House Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 3.7% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. 1,674,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,221. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.