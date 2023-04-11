Amaze World 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,104.57 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and $33,104.57 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

