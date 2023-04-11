Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $74,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $252.32. 456,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average is $255.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.