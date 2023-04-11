Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANRGF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of ANRGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

