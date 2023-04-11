Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

