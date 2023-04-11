Analysts Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT at $162.60

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.60.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($155.43) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.